AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 295,916 tonnes of cargo comprising 215,565 tonnes of import cargo and 80,351 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 215,565 comprised of 82,549 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,914 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,943 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 16,396 tonnes of Wheat & 109,763 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 80,351 Tons comprised of 56,590 tonnes of containerized cargo, 415 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,691 tonnes of Cement, 16,403 tonnes of Clinkers & 252 tonnes of Rice

Nearly, 8407 containers comprising of 4452 containers import and 3955 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 804 of 20’s and 1814 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 908 of 20’s and 1059 of 40’s loaded containers while 427 of 20’s and 251 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 12 ships namely Chemroad Journey, Wadi Bani Khalid, BBG Ocean, Northern Guard, Xin Pu Dong, Tsingtao Express, Atlantis Unity, Teera Bhum, Apl OregonNicholas, MT Quetta and Osaka have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 09 ships namely, PNT Mighty, Vincent Mountain, ESL Zanzibar, MT Lahore, OOCL Le havre, Wadi Bani Khalid, Chemroad Journey, Meltemi, Northern Guard and Xin PU Dong sailed from Karachi Port.

About 11 cargoes, namely Sea Ploeg, Ningbo Express, Araya Bhum, Safeen Prestige, Great Epsilion, Oriental Cosmos, Safeen Pearl, MSC Malin RS Duba, Ceylon Breeze and Gentle Seas were expected to reach at the port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories