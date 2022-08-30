Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 295,916 tonnes of cargo comprising 215,565 tonnes of import cargo and 80,351 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 215,565 comprised of 82,549 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,914 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,943 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 16,396 tonnes of Wheat & 109,763 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 80,351 Tons comprised of 56,590 tonnes of containerized cargo, 415 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,691 tonnes of Cement, 16,403 tonnes of Clinkers & 252 tonnes of Rice

Nearly, 8407 containers comprising of 4452 containers import and 3955 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 804 of 20’s and 1814 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 908 of 20’s and 1059 of 40’s loaded containers while 427 of 20’s and 251 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 12 ships namely Chemroad Journey, Wadi Bani Khalid, BBG Ocean, Northern Guard, Xin Pu Dong, Tsingtao Express, Atlantis Unity, Teera Bhum, Apl OregonNicholas, MT Quetta and Osaka have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 09 ships namely, PNT Mighty, Vincent Mountain, ESL Zanzibar, MT Lahore, OOCL Le havre, Wadi Bani Khalid, Chemroad Journey, Meltemi, Northern Guard and Xin PU Dong sailed from Karachi Port.

About 11 cargoes, namely Sea Ploeg, Ningbo Express, Araya Bhum, Safeen Prestige, Great Epsilion, Oriental Cosmos, Safeen Pearl, MSC Malin RS Duba, Ceylon Breeze and Gentle Seas were expected to reach at the port.

