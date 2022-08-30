Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 29, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,504.34
High: 42,591.51
Low: 41,822.26
Net Change: 87.17
Volume (000): 112,001
Value (000): 5,930,318
Makt Cap (000) 1,667,639,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,378.24
NET CH (-) 87.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,426.71
NET CH (-) 10.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,012.81
NET CH (-) 12.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,708.59
NET CH (-) 0.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,915.52
NET CH (-) 22.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,774.73
NET CH (+) 9.45
------------------------------------
As on: 29-August-2022
====================================
