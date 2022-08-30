KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 29, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,504.34 High: 42,591.51 Low: 41,822.26 Net Change: 87.17 Volume (000): 112,001 Value (000): 5,930,318 Makt Cap (000) 1,667,639,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,378.24 NET CH (-) 87.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,426.71 NET CH (-) 10.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,012.81 NET CH (-) 12.02 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,708.59 NET CH (-) 0.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,915.52 NET CH (-) 22.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,774.73 NET CH (+) 9.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-August-2022 ====================================

