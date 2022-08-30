AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 29, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:21am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 29, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,504.34
High:                      42,591.51
Low:                       41,822.26
Net Change:                    87.17
Volume (000):                112,001
Value (000):               5,930,318
Makt Cap (000)         1,667,639,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,378.24
NET CH                     (-) 87.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,426.71
NET CH                     (-) 10.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,012.81
NET CH                     (-) 12.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,708.59
NET CH                      (-) 0.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,915.52
NET CH                     (-) 22.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,774.73
NET CH                      (+) 9.45
------------------------------------
As on:                29-August-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories