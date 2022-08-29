AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
U.S. two-year yield at highest since 2007 after Powell’s rates warning

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 07:37pm

The U.S. two-year treasury yield hit its highest in 15 years on Monday as investors repositioned for an extended period of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve following chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech on Friday.

The Fed will continue to raise rates in a bid to curtail inflation even as those rate increases cause pain for households and businesses, Powell said on Friday, in his bluntest language yet on the hiking-cycle.

Market pricing now indicates around a 65% chance the Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points at its September meeting, compared to around 57% on Friday when Powell spoke.

The two year yield, which is particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose to as high as 3.489%, its highest since late 2007, up 8 basis points from its Friday close.

Benchmark 10-year yields also rose 8 basis points to as high as 3.13% but remain well shy of their mid-June top of 3.49%.

“While Powell provided little new signals on the hiking pace of the coming meetings, he reinforced the view that financial conditions will need to be tightened further, and that rates will be held at moderately restrictive levels for some time,” said Lars Sparreso Lykke Merklin, senior analyst at Danske Bank.

That has also pushed traders to raise bets on where the Fed hiking cycle will peak to above 3.8% in May next year, from 3.6% just two weeks ago, but they have also reduced the amount of rate cuts priced in for 2023.

“We’re knocking on the door of 4%, which has not been discounted throughout this cycle and is quite a significant number,” said Padhraic Garvey, global head of debt and rates strategy at ING Americas.

He said the market will likely to continue to price in a 75 basis point hike in September unless nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, are significantly weaker than expected.

The closely watched yield curve measured by the gap between two and 10-year yields remained strongly inverted at minus 33 basis points. An inversion is seen by many as a reliable signal of an approaching recession.

“Since we are looking at yield curve inversion remaining in place until we understand where the pain threshold is for the Fed, we see more opportunities - in this rising yield environment - in the shorter duration,” said Carlos Casanova, senior economist Asia at UBP.

It is not just the Fed that’s talking up higher rates. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel delivered a similar message over the weekend.

That led money markets in the euro zone to price in a 67% chance of a 75 basis-point rate hike by the ECB in September.

=================================================================
      August 29 Monday 9:59AM New York / 1359 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net Change 
                                            Yield %    (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.83         2.8891    0.051
 Six-month bills               3.2175       3.3146    0.089
 Two-year note                 99-164/256   3.4375    0.045
 Three-year note               99-20/256    3.4551    0.062
 Five-year note                99-88/256    3.2683    0.071
 Seven-year note               99-116/256   3.2129    0.075
 10-year note                  96-244/256   3.108     0.073
 20-year bond                  98-96/256    3.4886    0.051
 30-year bond                  95-56/256    3.2509    0.046
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               	Last (bps)   Net Change       
                               		     	   (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread       33.75         0.50
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread       14.00         0.00
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread        8.00         0.75
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread       8.25         0.25
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread     -29.00         0.25
=================================================================

