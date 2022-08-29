AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.06%)
Stocks plummet, KSE-100 falls over 500 points

BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2022 11:30am

Negative investor-sentiment due to ongoing flash floods that have caused widespread devastation and displaced millions of people in the country took its toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 500 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At around 11:30am, the KSE-100 Index was hovering around the 42,054.26 level after a fall of 537.25 points or 1.26%.

KSE-100 finishes below 43,000 after 441-point decrease

Across-the-board selling was witnessed as the market gauged the impact of ongoing floods that have ravaged Pakistan and have claimed over 1,030 lives while causing large-scale infrastructure damage.

“Flood situation is denting market sentiments,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president of research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The analyst informed that the banking sector would be the hardest hit, as its agri-based loans would be impacted.

JS Global, a brokerage house in its report released on Friday, had also warned that the ongoing flash floods in Pakistan could trigger losses to the tune of billions for the country, led by an increase in imports and export slowdown and higher inflation.

"While too early to accurately quantify, our preliminary estimates suggest that repercussions may include more than $4 billion, higher-than-estimated imports in FY23, and a possible slowdown in exports from the absence of cotton and partially rice,” said the report.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Tawfik.

“Inflation is expected to rise, while GDP growth especially from the agri sector is expected to remain subdued. This would compel the country to import more, which would result in a jump in current account deficit,” she said.

“However, the announcement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the disbursement of funds for Pakistan could improve sentiment,” added Tawfik.

IMF executive board will meet on Monday (today) to take up Pakistan’s programme review.

