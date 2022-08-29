AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,552 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.05%)
KSE-100 recovers, but still down 320 points

BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 02:53pm

Negative investor-sentiment due to ongoing flash floods that have caused widespread devastation and displaced millions of people in the country took its toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 700 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

However, by around 2:50pm, the KSE-100 Index recovered to reach the 42,271.57 level with a fall of 319.94 points or 0.75% as value-picking attracted investors.

KSE-100 finishes below 43,000 after 441-point decrease

Earlier, across-the-board selling was witnessed as the market gauged the impact of ongoing floods that have ravaged Pakistan and have claimed over 1,030 lives while causing large-scale infrastructure damage.

“Flood situation is denting market sentiments,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president of research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The analyst informed that the banking sector would be the hardest hit, as its agriculture-based loans would be impacted.

JS Global, a brokerage house in its report released on Friday, had also warned that the ongoing flash floods in Pakistan could trigger losses to the tune of billions for the country, led by an increase in imports and export slowdown and higher inflation.

"While too early to accurately quantify, our preliminary estimates suggest that repercussions may include more than $4 billion, higher-than-estimated imports in FY23, and a possible slowdown in exports from the absence of cotton and partially rice,” said the report.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Tawfik.

“Inflation is expected to rise, while GDP growth especially from the agri sector is expected to remain subdued. This would compel the country to import more, which would result in a jump in current account deficit,” she said.

“However, the announcement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the disbursement of funds for Pakistan could improve sentiment,” added Tawfik.

IMF executive board will meet on Monday (today) to take up Pakistan’s programme review.

