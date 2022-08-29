AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.06%)
ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
AVN 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.24%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.09%)
EFERT 82.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.73%)
EPCL 61.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
GGGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.22%)
GGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.05%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.04%)
PRL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
TELE 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.95%)
TPL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.95%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.13%)
TREET 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
TRG 91.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.91%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.03%)
WAVES 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,226 Decreased By -42.6 (-1%)
BR30 15,402 Decreased By -142.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 42,237 Decreased By -354.7 (-0.83%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -144.6 (-0.9%)
Aug 29, 2022
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 222 against US dollar

Recorder Report Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 01:00pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a decline against the US dollar, and was trading near the 222 level in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 221.98, a depreciation of Rs1.32 or 0.59% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

Fifth successive loss: rupee depreciation continues against US dollar

In the previous week, the rupee depreciated 2.7% in the inter-bank against the US dollar to settle at 220.66 on Friday, but it was the currency’s movement in the open market that left followers scratching their heads.

In the open market, the currency fell almost twice as much – 5.2% – against the US dollar, with foreign exchange companies attributing the fall to demand-and-supply dynamics.

In the inter-bank market, the rupee lost value in all five sessions even as Saudi Arabia confirmed its plan to invest $1 billion in Pakistan. Additionally, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, also announced that it aims to invest about $3 billion in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

With the announcements, Pakistan said that it has secured the required financing to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions ahead of the lender’s board meeting on August 29. However, the above-mentioned developments have failed to revive market sentiments.

Globally, the U.S dollar surged to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.

Meanwhile, oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, rose 1% on Monday, as expectations OPEC will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the United States.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Dollar rate Interbank currency rates forex rate usd rate rupee rate

