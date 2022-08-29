AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Futures spread declines 1107bps

Published 29 Aug, 2022

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1107bps to 8.43 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 65.0 percent to 182.11 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 110.36 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter increased by 52.6 percent to Rs 6.17 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 4.05 billion.

