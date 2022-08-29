Flood victims: Zardari says Bilawal will not leave people in the lurch

KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that it is a painful situation due to rains and floods. He would have been present with the victims in such a situation if his health had permitted.

President Zardari in a statement said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will not leave the people alone. We believe in the Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping people emerge from this difficult situation. The government will definitely fulfil the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims.

President Zardari instructed all PPP ministers and assembly members to stay among the people of their constituencies.

The Benazir Income Support Programme should be further expanded and all possible assistance should be given to the poor victims of floods. He asked the government of Pakistan to help the poor by mobilising Baitul-Mal. He said that the political paradise is under the feet of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022