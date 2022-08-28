Asia Cup: Asif Ali departs for 9 as Pakistan lose sixth wicket against India

A confident Pakistan are all set to take on rejuvenated India that chose to field first after winning the toss in a thrilling Group A encounter of the ICC T20 Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).

Live Updates

WICKET: Bhuvneshwar gets Asif Ali. He departs for 9.

Pakistan are 112/6 in 16.3 overs.

Pakistan are 111/5 after 16 overs.

Shadab (4), and Asif (9) are at the crease.

Pakistan reach 100 in the 15th over.

WICKET: Pandya gets Khushdil. He departs for 2.

Pakistan are 97/5 after 14.3 overs.

WICKET: Pandya gets Rizwan. He departs for 43.

Pakistan are 96/4 after 14.1 overs.

Pakistan are 90/3 after 13 overs

WICKET: Pandya gets Iftikhar. He departs for 24.

Pakistan are 87/3 after 12.1 overs.

Rizwan (36), and Iftikhar (28) accelerate the innings.

Pakistan are 87/2 after 12 overs.

Iftikhar hits Chahal for a huge six.

Pakistan are 68/2 after 10 overs.

Rizwan (24), and Iftikhar (12) rebuild the innings.

Pakistan are 59/2 after 8 overs.

WICKET: Avesh Khan gets Fakhar Zaman. He departs for 10, Pakistan 42/2 after 5.5 overs.

Rizwan sends Avesh Khan for a massive six. First maximum of the match.

Fakhar Zaman starts off with a boundary.

Pakistan are 23/1 after 4 overs.

WICKET: Bhuvneshwar gets Babar Azam. Pakistan captain departs for 10 runs.

Pakistan 15/1 after 2.3 overs.

Pakistan are 10/0 after two overs.

Babar Azam is unbeaten at 6, and Mohammad Rizwan is at 2.

Sunday’s match will also be the first time the two sides will play following their clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the same venue when Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the game, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, “I know there is tremendous excitement in both the countries but for us, it is just another game. Our preparations have been excellent and we will take the field oozing with confidence.”

Reflecting on Pakistan's victory over India last year, Babar said it was a good reference point, but that’s all.

He insisted that the team did not rely on his performances alone and that he had 11 match-winners in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that India have learnt from their previous loss to Pakistan but playing their arch-rivals in the hotly-anticipated match will be a challenge.

“The mood in the camp is buzzing. It’s a fresh tournament, a new start. Not to think about what has happened in the past and that’s how the team moves forward,” Rohit told reporters before the game began.

“It will be a challenge to play against Pakistan without a doubt, but for us what is important is what we are thinking as a group and what we want to achieve from this tournament.”

Head to head in Asia Cup

The two sides have come face to face on 14 occasions in the Asia Cup. India have an upper hand with eight wins, while Pakistan have won five, while one of the matches ended without any result.