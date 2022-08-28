PM Shehbaz to visit flood affected Jaffarabad district to review rescue, relief activities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-affected village Haji Allah Dino of District Jaffarabad in Balochistan province, APP reported.

The prime minister will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees.

The chief secretary and the director general Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation, and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

The prime minister will also take an aerial view of the other flood-affected areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.

Earlier, thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan’s north were ordered to evacuate Saturday as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight.

Many rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — a picturesque province of rugged mountains and valleys — have burst their banks, demolishing scores of buildings including a 150-room hotel that crumbled into a raging torrent.

On Saturday, authorities ordered thousands of residents in threatened areas to evacuate their homes as rivers had still not reached maximum capacity.

“Initially some people refused to leave, but when the water level increased they agreed,” Bilal Faizi, spokesman for the Rescue 1122 emergency service, told AFP.

Officials say this year’s floods are comparable to 2010 — the worst on record — when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.