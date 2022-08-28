Larger IHC bench to take up contempt petition against IK on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday constituted a five-member larger bench to take up contempt petition against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The bench headed by CJ IHC Athar Minallah and comprising Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri will hear contempt petition on August 31.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar on August 23 had issued a show cause notice to former prime minister Khan over his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry.

The high court, August 22, decided to initiate contempt proceedings on a IHC registrar’s note, sent to Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that the PTI chief had used “threatening language” in his speech against the female additional sessions judge.

In the last hearing, Justice Kayani said there should be no compromise on the sanctity of court. He termed Khan’s remarks “inappropriate” and said the case is not only confined to the IHC but the message is going to the highest level, adding that people on social media should be controlled.

The bench observed that such objectionable remarks by Khan were an attempt to defame the judiciary. Justice Mohsin remarked that people have faith in the courts and it is a contempt of court case. He asked AG Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon to read out Khan’s statement aloud, wherein, he uttered the objectionable remarks. The judge further said that there was no need for a former prime minister to threaten a female judge hearing hundreds of cases.

