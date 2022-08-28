AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Larger IHC bench to take up contempt petition against IK on 31st

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday constituted a five-member larger bench to take up contempt petition against former prime minister Imran Khan.

The bench headed by CJ IHC Athar Minallah and comprising Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri will hear contempt petition on August 31.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar on August 23 had issued a show cause notice to former prime minister Khan over his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry.

The high court, August 22, decided to initiate contempt proceedings on a IHC registrar’s note, sent to Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that the PTI chief had used “threatening language” in his speech against the female additional sessions judge.

In the last hearing, Justice Kayani said there should be no compromise on the sanctity of court. He termed Khan’s remarks “inappropriate” and said the case is not only confined to the IHC but the message is going to the highest level, adding that people on social media should be controlled.

The bench observed that such objectionable remarks by Khan were an attempt to defame the judiciary. Justice Mohsin remarked that people have faith in the courts and it is a contempt of court case. He asked AG Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon to read out Khan’s statement aloud, wherein, he uttered the objectionable remarks. The judge further said that there was no need for a former prime minister to threaten a female judge hearing hundreds of cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC PTI Imran Khan Chief Justice of IHC IHC larger bench contempt petition

Comments

1000 characters

Larger IHC bench to take up contempt petition against IK on 31st

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories