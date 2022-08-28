AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sheikh Rashid, CM Elahi discuss flood situation, relief activities

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the former Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheid, here on Saturday and discussed matters pertaining to situation being arisen due to flood, provision of relief activities and the completion of Rawalpindi development projects.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that “we are utilizing all possible resources to rehabilitate the flood affected areas. I have asked the Chairman PTI Imran Khan to appeal for lending financial help to the flood affected persons and helping the flood affected persons’ amounts to doing real politics”, he maintained.

The CM vowed not to leave alone the brothers and sisters who are stuck in calamity and exhorting that everyone will have to become their support on their call. He said that every eye is in tears over the havoc wreaked by the flood in the South Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK and Sindh and every heart is grief-stricken. He urged that we all have to unite and work together in a collective and in a solid manner for the rehabilitation of the flood affected persons.

He disclosed that the Rawalpindi Mother and Child Hospital will soon be completed adding that the Rawalpindi Girls Degree College project will also be completed soon. He added that traffic flow will improve with the completion of Nullah Lai Express Way Project.

The CM assured to monitor the welfare projects for the people of Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed said that collective efforts are essential to rehabilitate the flood affected persons and helping the misery- stricken people is mandatory on every affluent. He lauded the commendable steps being taken by the Punjab government in an emergency situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab government flood situation Sheikh Rasheid

Comments

1000 characters

Sheikh Rashid, CM Elahi discuss flood situation, relief activities

Distribution begins in Sindh: Rs38bn allocated for flood relief efforts: PM

Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

Imran asks Miftah to seek relief from IMF

KP flood situation ‘takes precedence over all else’: Jhagra

‘Most difficult part is behind us now’: SBP official defends quick hikes in key policy rate

New SBP governor Jameel Ahmed assumes office

Optimal use of LNG capacity at terminal-II: Ogra policy opposed by SNGPL

Cos, AoPs and individuals: FTO warns FBR against ‘illegal’ collections in tribal areas

Website stealing SECP data blocked

Read more stories