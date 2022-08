Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl, others booked

PESHAWAR: Former president Asif Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others have been booked under Penal Laws at a police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, the case was registered under Penal Laws on the complaint of additional assistant commissioner revenue Munir Ahmed at Cantt police station in DI Khan.

Besides, Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Capt Safdar (retd) and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill were also booked in the case under Penal Laws.