PTI holds protest against ‘inflated’ electricity bills

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday held a protest against inflated electricity bills and load-shedding.

PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry led the protest outside a Lesco office in Township. PTI local leaders and workers participated in a large number.

While addressing the protest, Chaudhry said that the government was playing with the sentiments of people by claiming to waive fuel price adjustment to consumers using less than 200 units; it is just a deception. He further said that the ‘imported’ government has made the lives of common people miserable. “The government has failed to control rates of electricity and fuel, and soon we will receive inflated gas bills.

