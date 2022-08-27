KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 26, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,591.51 High: 43,201.43 Low: 42,546.48 Net Change: 441.06 Volume (000): 160,264 Value (000): 7,523,592 Makt Cap (000) 1,672,240,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,465.31 NET CH (-) 172.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,436.83 NET CH (-) 49.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,024.83 NET CH (-) 83.43 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,708.70 NET CH (-) 76.66 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,938.39 NET CH (-) 63.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,765.28 NET CH (-) 79.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022