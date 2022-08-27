Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 26, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,591.51
High: 43,201.43
Low: 42,546.48
Net Change: 441.06
Volume (000): 160,264
Value (000): 7,523,592
Makt Cap (000) 1,672,240,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,465.31
NET CH (-) 172.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,436.83
NET CH (-) 49.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,024.83
NET CH (-) 83.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,708.70
NET CH (-) 76.66
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,938.39
NET CH (-) 63.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,765.28
NET CH (-) 79.35
------------------------------------
As on: 26-August-2022
====================================
