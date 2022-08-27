AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2022 05:49am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 26, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,591.51
High:                      43,201.43
Low:                       42,546.48
Net Change:                   441.06
Volume (000):                160,264
Value (000):               7,523,592
Makt Cap (000)         1,672,240,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,465.31
NET CH                    (-) 172.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,436.83
NET CH                     (-) 49.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,024.83
NET CH                     (-) 83.43
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,708.70
NET CH                     (-) 76.66
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,938.39
NET CH                     (-) 63.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,765.28
NET CH                     (-) 79.35
------------------------------------
As on:                26-August-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

