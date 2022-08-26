Imran Khan is getting former prime minister's security: Islamabad Police

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said on Friday that 85 policemen are providing security to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, refuting the notion that his security had been withdrawn.

In a statement, the ICT spokesperson said that the PTI chairman was receiving high-level security under the supervision of a SSP.

“Only five security personnel are provided to each ex-prime minister. However, in this situation, 77 police personnel have been provided to the former prime minister by the Islamabad police and eight by the Gilgit Baltistan police.

“Imran Khan is receiving a former prime minister’s security,” the statement said, adding that additional security provided by other provinces may also be given to the former prime minister.

Islamabad police deny withdrawal of security of Imran

“Islamabad Police is committed to performing its duties in all kinds of situations,” it added.

The statement comes hours after former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the security of the PTI Chairman had been withdrawn.

“The party has been fearing an attack on Imran Khan and the Punjab, KP and Gilgit Baltistan Police are not being allowed to take charge of the Chairman’s security,” Fawad told BOL News.

He maintained that it was Imran Khan’s right that the Capital police should provide him security and questioned the authorities whether they want to be facilitators of the attack on Khan.

While condemning the act, he said that the idea of disqualifying Imran Khan is a crude fantasy, and attempts were made to arrest Khan in a fake case of terrorism.

The PTI leader also predicted that September 10 to September 12 are politically crucial days hinting at the situation in Pakistan to be like that in Sri Lanka.