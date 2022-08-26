AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
Aug 26, 2022
Markets

South African rand slips ahead of Fed chair’s speech

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 11:43am

South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Friday, ahead of a much anticipated speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a key central bankers’ conference, which traders hope will give further clues about the pace of Fed’s rate hikes.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 16.7800 against the dollar, down 0.36% from its previous close.

In the absence of major domestic economic data, the rand is set to take its cues from global drivers.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was up 0.1% to 108.59.

South African rand firms as inflation accelerates

Investors will be eyeing Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium at 1400 GMT for any insight into how aggressively the Fed still plans to raise interest rates.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.225%.

South Africa’s rand

