AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

  • Decline comes despite assurance of funding from multiple bilateral creditors
Recorder Report Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 12:06pm

The Pakistani rupee reported further losses against the US dollar and was hovering around the 220-221 level in the inter-bank market during the trading session on Friday.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 220.44, a depreciation of Rs1.03 or 0.46% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee had registered a loss for the fourth successive session against the US dollar to close at 219.41 after depreciating Rs1.03 or 0.47%.

The decline in the local currency continues despite reports that the Kingdom plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had given the directive for the kingdom to support the Pakistani economy, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The development comes after Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, announced that it aims to invest about $3 billion in different sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The announcement was made during a visit to Doha by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, despite the above-mentioned positive developments, the continuous decline in foreign exchange reserves has continued to hurt market sentiments.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $87 million, clocking in at an alarming level of $7.81 billion as of August 19, 2022. The level is below 1.5 months of import cover.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the US Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.

Moreover, the dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was at 108.5, on track for a 0.38% weekly gain and already up 2.5% in August.

This is an intra-day update

Saudi Arabia Dollar rate oil price SBP's currency exchange PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate Qatar Investment Authority QIA

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

Read more stories