Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee reported further losses against the US dollar and was hovering around the 220-221 level in the inter-bank market during the trading session on Friday.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 220.44, a depreciation of Rs1.03 or 0.46% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee had registered a loss for the fourth successive session against the US dollar to close at 219.41 after depreciating Rs1.03 or 0.47%.

The decline in the local currency continues despite reports that the Kingdom plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistan.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had given the directive for the kingdom to support the Pakistani economy, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The development comes after Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, announced that it aims to invest about $3 billion in different sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The announcement was made during a visit to Doha by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, despite the above-mentioned positive developments, the continuous decline in foreign exchange reserves has continued to hurt market sentiments.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $87 million, clocking in at an alarming level of $7.81 billion as of August 19, 2022. The level is below 1.5 months of import cover.

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the US Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.

Moreover, the dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was at 108.5, on track for a 0.38% weekly gain and already up 2.5% in August.

This is an intra-day update