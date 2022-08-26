AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
GGGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.75%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.56%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TPL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
UNITY 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.08%)
WAVES 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,337 Increased By 17.3 (0.4%)
BR30 15,788 Increased By 44.4 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,194 Increased By 161.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,392 Increased By 56.6 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia not taking Zimbabwe lightly, says Labuschagne

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 09:59am

SYDNEY: Marnus Labuschagne said Australia would not be taking their opponents lightly when they kick off the new international season with a one-day international against Zimbabwe in Townsville this weekend.

Sunday’s match is the first of three against the African side before the squad heads further north to face New Zealand in another three-match series in another tropical Queensland city, Cairns.

Australia have lost only two of 27 ODIs against Zimbabwe but one of those came in their last meeting in 2014, when a team featuring most of the players that won the World Cup the following year went down by three wickets in Harare.

“I’m not too concerned about stats or stuff that happened in the past, our concern is that we prepare well,” batsman Labuschagne told reporters in Townsville on Friday.

“Never underestimate your opposition, that’s one thing you realise about the game now, the game’s growing so fast and there’s so much exposure for people outside of international cricket.

Form, bragging rights on line as giants clash in Asia Cup cricket

“With the amount of cricket there is, guys are improving rapidly and teams like Zimbabwe and Netherlands and Ireland, they are highly skilled teams now.” Labuschagne has played fewer ODIs than tests for Australia, his 21 matches coming in two clumps with 13 in 2020 and the remainder this year.

“It’s been quite scattered,” he added.

“For me it’s just about getting consistent in my role, making sure I became that person batting at four or five who can finish the game off if that needs to be, or keep that run-rate going through the middle overs. “And hopefully, provide some overs with the ball.”

Australia go into the Zimbabwe matches on the back of narrow series losses in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and Labuschagne said they were keen to make a statement in Townsville with the World Cup in India only 14 months away.

“We’ve come here to win three out of three games,” he said. “We want to make sure our one-day cricket is flying leading up to the 2023 World Cup.

“That preparation starts now.”

Zimbabwe Marnus Labuschagne T20 World Cup Australia’s

Comments

1000 characters

Australia not taking Zimbabwe lightly, says Labuschagne

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories