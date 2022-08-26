AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
CNERGY 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
GGGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.81%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.61%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TPL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TPLP 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
TRG 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,337 Increased By 17.3 (0.4%)
BR30 15,788 Increased By 44.4 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,194 Increased By 161.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,392 Increased By 56.6 (0.35%)
Aug 26, 2022
Markets

Spot gold may fall into $1,738 to $1,745 range

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 09:55am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,738 to $1,745, as it failed to break a resistance at $1,765 per ounce.

The failure marked the completion of the bounce from $1,727, or its first part.

The metal is expected to seek support at $1,745 or $1,738.

A rise above $1,760 may signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $1,765-$1,774 range.

On the daily chart, gold is making its second attempt to break a falling trendline.

Spot gold may rise into $1,765-$1,774 range

A break above the line, especially a break above $1,779, could confirm the progress of a wave c towards $1,802-$1,831 range.

However, signals on the more sensitive hourly chart began to show weakness of the market.

It is doubtful that gold could break the trendline over the next one or two days.

Spot gold

