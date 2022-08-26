AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise on US data, head for 3% weekly gain

Reuters Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 01:44pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday as fresh US data lowered recession fears, although an upcoming speech from the US Federal Reserve chairman capped further gains.

Brent crude futures climbed 73 cents, or 0.73%, to $100.07 a barrel by 0825 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 78 cents, or 0.84%, to $92.93.

Both contracts jumped by as much as $1 in early trade after slumping by about $2 on Thursday. Better-than-expected figures concerning the US economy helped dispel fears that a recession was underway, putting the benchmark oil contracts on track for gains of around 3% for the week.

The US economy contracted at a more moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter as consumer spending blunted some of the drag from a sharp slowdown in inventory accumulation.

Additional price support came from the prospect of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) curbing output to offset the return of Iranian barrels to oil markets should Tehran clinch a nuclear deal with the West.

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates became the latest OPEC+ member to back a possible cut in oil production.

“The producer group is intent on safeguarding the $100/bbl price floor and as such, the downside potential appears limited,” PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said. Tehran is reviewing Washington’s response to a European Union-drafted final offer to revive a nuclear deal, with the EU expecting a response soon.

US oil may rise into 95.67-$96.84 range

It is unclear, though, how quickly Iranian oil exports would resume if a deal is reached.

The market awaits fresh signals on the outlook for rate hikes from a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday.

“Fed policymakers have been making hawkish overtures of late, and this stance will likely be reiterated by Powell’s message,” Brennock said.

Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rise on US data, head for 3% weekly gain

Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

PTA says efforts being made to resolve phone service disruption in flood-hit Balochistan

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Read more stories