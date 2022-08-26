Terrorism, interference in govt matters: Punjab govt registers case against Rana

ISLAMABAD: In what appeared to be a tit-for-tat, Punjab police on Thursday registered a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on the charges of terrorism and interference in the government matters, days after former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was booked on similar charges by the Islamabad police.

A copy of the first information report (FIR) was shared on Twitter by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi.

“You made fake cases against our [former] Prime Minister Imran Khan. People of Pakistani have lodged a genuine case against you. [Your] Arrest is nearer,” Moonis stated in a tweet, in which, he also tagged the interior minister along with a copy of the FIR lodged against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022