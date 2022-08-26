AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 09:43am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is giving final touches to the pacts to be signed during the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan is expecting over $ 2 billion financial support from UAE during the visit of Prime Minister, dates of which have not yet been unveiled officially.

The country’s Army Chief who accompanied Prime Minister during his visit to Qatar, where the latter pledged $ 3 billion, was also in the UAE recently wherein he was conferred the highest civil award- Order of Union Medal.

Qatar Investment Authority considering about $3bn investment in Pakistan: report

According to sources, during the Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMC) held on August 24, 2022 in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was noted that following four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)/ agreements were ready for signing: (i) agreement between Pakistan and UAE Armed Forces concerning Secondment of Personnel; (ii) MoU between Pakistan and the UAE on cooperation in combating human trafficking; (iii) MoU between Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology; and(iv) MoU between the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan and Supreme Audit Institution of UAE on cooperation on auditing in public sector. It was decided during the meeting that concerned Ministries/ Departments would email draft text of the MoUs/ agreements ready for signing to MOFA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

