Pfizer ranked as leading company in Asia for Covid-19 response

SINGAPORE: Pfizer has been ranked first in its Covid-19 response, patient centricity, patient safety and bringing innovative, high-quality products amongst pharma companies in Asia in the ‘Corporate Reputation of Pharma’ survey by patient groups across the APAC region. Overall, the company is ranked second for its corporate reputation across Asian countries.

Pfizer moved up in the survey rankings from 4th place to occupy the top ranking in terms of patient groups ‘working’ with Pfizer, representing a significant increase in rankings in 2021 vs. 2020, in 10 Asian countries.

This survey, conducted by UK-based PatientView, measures various aspects of pharma’s performance at corporate reputation—always from a patient perspective. Patient groups responding to this survey are working across therapeutic areas and uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry’s performance during the pandemic.

