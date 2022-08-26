AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pfizer ranked as leading company in Asia for Covid-19 response

Press Release Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

SINGAPORE: Pfizer has been ranked first in its Covid-19 response, patient centricity, patient safety and bringing innovative, high-quality products amongst pharma companies in Asia in the ‘Corporate Reputation of Pharma’ survey by patient groups across the APAC region. Overall, the company is ranked second for its corporate reputation across Asian countries.

Pfizer moved up in the survey rankings from 4th place to occupy the top ranking in terms of patient groups ‘working’ with Pfizer, representing a significant increase in rankings in 2021 vs. 2020, in 10 Asian countries.

This survey, conducted by UK-based PatientView, measures various aspects of pharma’s performance at corporate reputation—always from a patient perspective. Patient groups responding to this survey are working across therapeutic areas and uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry’s performance during the pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pfizer pharma industry COVID 19

Comments

1000 characters

Pfizer ranked as leading company in Asia for Covid-19 response

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories