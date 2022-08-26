KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 25, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
281,313,387 163,833,388 9,344,109,462 5,358,650,611
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 986,674,968 (876,937,120) 109,737,848
Local Individuals 8,821,866,622 (8,348,006,421) 473,860,200
Local Corporates 4,650,555,954 (5,234,154,004) (583,598,048)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments