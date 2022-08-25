AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, tech stocks keep European shares afloat amid recession worries

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 09:45pm

European shares ended higher on Thursday as oil and tech stocks rose, although gains were capped by mounting concerns over a possible recession induced by an energy crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%. Energy shares jumped 1.2% to near 12-week highs as crude prices climbed on mounting supply concerns.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 for three days from Aug. 31, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.

“Our year-end target for the STOXX 600 is 410, but the downside risks are growing with higher natural gas prices and increased probability that Europe will fall into a recession,” said Sutanya Chedda, an equity strategist at UBS.

A Reuters poll is indicating that the STOXX 600 may fall to 425 points by year-end.

Technology stocks rose 1.0%, taking cues from their peers across the Atlantic as megacap growth stocks boosted Wall Street, with focus squarely on Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium.

“Stocks are ticking higher after a largely indecisive day that has seen European indices tread water while U.S. tech giants provide a positive influence on the other side of the pond,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Ultimately, markets await the views of one man, with Jerome Powell due to appear in Wyoming tomorrow to bring clarity over how he sees the Fed policy reacting to the economic crisis.”

Germany’s DAX rose 0.4% as data showed its economy expanded by 0.1% in the second quarter, beating expectations. A separate survey showed the economy was set to shrink in the third quarter, while business morale fell in August.

The benchmark STOXX index has lost about 11% this year as markets assess the impact of rapidly rising interest rates and raging inflation on consumer spending and company earnings amid the energy crisis.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s meeting last month showed policymakers appeared increasingly concerned that high inflation was getting entrenched at a time the bloc risks a recession.

Money markets are now pricing in 100 bps of ECB rate hikes by October. A 50 bps hike is fully priced in for September, plus a small probability of a 75 bps move.

Among individual stocks, Norwegian Air Shuttle fell 7.4% following downbeat second-quarter numbers, while Finnish utility Fortum shed 1.7% after posting a net loss of 7.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion).

Shares in Swiss group Novartis, which plans to spin off its generics unit, Sandoz, ended 0.8% lower.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 pan-European STOXX 600

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, tech stocks keep European shares afloat amid recession worries

Recent floods to adversely affect Kharif crops, warns Pakistan's finance ministry

Alarming level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $87mn, now stand at $7.8bn

Saudi Arabia announces investment of $1bn in Pakistan: report

Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed till Saturday

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices ease on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates

PM Shehbaz lifts ban on departmental sports

Read more stories