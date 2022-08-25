AGL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
EPCL 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.33%)
FCCL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
OGDC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
TRG 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
UNITY 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,311 Decreased By -42 (-0.96%)
BR30 15,705 Decreased By -128.5 (-0.81%)
KSE100 42,969 Decreased By -369 (-0.85%)
KSE30 16,312 Decreased By -214.9 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro bounces back above parity as investor sentiment improves

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 01:18pm

LONDON: The euro rebounded back above parity with the dollar on Thursday as the US currency’s recent rally ran out of steam and investors waited to see whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would sound a more hawkish tone at a meeting this week.

A more bullish mood across markets also helped the euro, as well as currencies linked to broad investor sentiment such as the Australian dollar, which rallied nearly 1%.

Investors have also been bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation at its annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Powell is due to speak.

The euro/dollar’s direction this week has largely been driven by soaring natural gas prices, which are correlated with a weaker euro because of the region’s dependence on gas for its energy needs.

Worries about the global economy had sent investors into dollars earlier this week.

“The main driver of US dollar weakness overnight has been a temporary easing of global growth concerns,” said Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG, citing media reports that Chinese authorities are stepping up economic support measures with more planned funding for infrastructure.

Euro slips towards two-decade low as high gas prices adds to growth fears

By 0810 GMT, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.4% to 108.17, but remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at 109.29, touched in mid-July.

The euro was 0.4% higher at $1.001 after this week hitting a 20-year low below parity. The Australian dollar rose 1.1% to $0.6983, while the Japanese yen rallied 0.4% and sterling by half a percent.

The stronger Aussie dollar came as China’s yuan rebounded from a two-year low , helped by firmer-than-expected official guidance, which traders took as a sign that authorities are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with rapid losses in the currency.

“In terms of the sharp AUD bounce today, an obvious catalyst appears to be the bounce in CNH on the stronger than expected fixing,” said Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

“The positive equity mood in much of the region does help the Aussie in the background.”

Key data releases on Thurday in Europe include the German IFO numbers on the business climate and the release of the minutes of the European Central Bank’s July meeting, when it hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.

Euro

Comments

1000 characters

Euro bounces back above parity as investor sentiment improves

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

Intra-day update: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund aims to invest $3bn

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Read more stories