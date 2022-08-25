AGL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
Sony hikes PS5 price on rising interest rates

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 01:16pm
Reuters

TOKYO: Sony Group Corp said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan and Britain following economic pressures including rising interest rates.

Sony said it is raising the price of the disk drive equipped version of the console to 549.99 euros ($550.81) from 499.99 euros previously in Europe with a similar hike in Japan.

Sony to ramp up PS5 production and broaden games portfolio

The Japanese entertainment conglomerate said there would be no price increase in the United States.

