Hong Kong stocks open higher in typhoon-delayed session

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2022 11:42am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Thursday in a session delayed because of typhoon weather warnings, with market sentiment boosted by China’s latest economic stimulus plans.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 149.72 points, to 19,418.46.

In afternoon trade, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 percent, or 13.06 points, at 3,228.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,152.00.

