Hong Kong stocks open higher in typhoon-delayed session

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Thursday in a session delayed because of typhoon weather warnings, with market sentiment boosted by China’s latest economic stimulus plans.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 149.72 points, to 19,418.46.

Hong Kong stocks end at over 5-month low on China slowdown worries

In afternoon trade, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 percent, or 13.06 points, at 3,228.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,152.00.