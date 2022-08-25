Intra-day update: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan's rupee declined marginally against the US dollar, and was hovering around the 219 level in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 11:00am, the rupee was being quoted at 218.99, a depreciation of Re0.61 or 0.27%, against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a loss for the third successive session against the US dollar and closed at 218.38 after depreciating Re0.72 or 0.33%.

The decline comes despite reports that the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest sovereign funds, is considering investing $3 billion in Pakistan, lending support to the South Asian nation’s cash-strapped economy.

“This is a much-needed boost that would positively impact markets. If it materialises, it would more than meet the external funding gap,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note.

“However, the deterioration in rupee is of concern, hence the timing of this Qatari package and IMF inflows become critical for exchange rate stability."

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a US refinery.

Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.6%, to $101.81 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 42 cents, or 0.4%, at $95.31 a barrel.

In addition, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.19% to 108.42 but remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at 109.29, touched in mid-July.

