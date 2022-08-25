AGL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.32%)
BOP 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 64.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.06%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PAEL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TPLP 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
UNITY 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.04%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,336 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,731 Decreased By -102.4 (-0.65%)
KSE100 43,201 Decreased By -137 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,418 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on fresh signs of economic support, yuan’s rebound

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 11:00am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks rebounded from near three-week lows on Thursday, as fresh signs of government economic support and a pause in the yuan’s slide aided sentiment.

Hong Kong, China stocks fall more than 1% on slowdown worries

** The blue chip CSI300 Index rose 0.20% to 4,088.57 in the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.40% to 3,228.26.

** Trading in Hong Kong was suspended on Thursday morning due to a typhoon.

** Market confidence has been hit recently by fresh signs of weakness in China suffering from a property crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks, and heave waves that disrupted production in some provinces.

** The session’s rebound comes as China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said the country will focus on expanding jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to support job market stabilisation.

** The fresh signs of economic support came a day after the state media quoted China’s cabinet as saying that the government will take more steps to support the economy, including increasing funding support for infrastructure projects and ramping up support for private firms and technology companies.

** Market sentiment was also aided by signs of stabilization in the yuan, with the currency rebounding from a two-year low against the dollar, helped by a firmer-than-expected official guidance.

** Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that China’s foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency.

** China’s financials shares rose 0.6%, but Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext and Shanghai’s tech-heavy STAR Market fell 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

** Energy companies jumped 3.7%, but new energy shares dropped nearly 2%.

** Subscription and redemption in 67 Shanghai-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were halted on Thursday due to a morning trading suspension in Hong Kong triggered by a typhoon.

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on fresh signs of economic support, yuan’s rebound

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

Read more stories