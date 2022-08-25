AGL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.32%)
BOP 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 64.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.03%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PAEL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TPLP 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.79%)
UNITY 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.04%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,336 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,731 Decreased By -102.4 (-0.65%)
KSE100 43,201 Decreased By -137 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,418 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.66%)
Indian shares rise on tech gains

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 09:29am

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, supported by a mild rebound in the tech sector, while investors waited for clues on future rate hikes from a key US Federal Reserve event.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.4% higher at 17,681.6, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.47% at 59,367.77.

Bharti Airtel rose as much as 2% after Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said it would sell a 3.3% stake in Airtel to Bharti Telecom for an aggregate consideration of about $1.61 billion.

IT stocks gained, leading the Nifty IT index up 0.5% , after ending lower for the past three sessions.

Investors are now focused on the Jackson Hole symposium, with remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday potentially providing clues about the pace of future rate hikes and whether the central bank can achieve a soft landing for the economy.

Indian shares flat in volatile trade, IT weakens

Asian shares rose and Wall Street ended higher on Thursday.

Crude prices gained after Saudi Arabia suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output.

