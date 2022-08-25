Political stability necessary for economic stability, says governor

LAHORE: Terming the political stability necessary for the country’s economic stability, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Wednesday that only strong political parties play an important role in the stability and promotion of democracy in the country.

While talking to the members of National and Provincial Assemblies including Waheed Alam Khan, Rahat Afza, Zakia Shahnawaz, Dr Farzana, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi at Governor House on Wednesday, the Governor said that the performance, work and service of the Muslim League (N) have always been its hallmark.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, our every step has been for the country’s development, he said, adding: “The journey of public service will continue.”

