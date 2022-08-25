Code of conduct violation: ECP rejects appeals filed by Imran, Umar

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar in the case involving violations of code of conduct related to local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upheld the imposition of Rs 50,000 fine on each of them.

The ECP disposed of the case following non-pursuance of it by both Khan and Umar.

In the hearing on Wednesday, no one from the defence side appeared.

A four-member ECP bench comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Nisar Ahmed Durrani and former Justice Ikramullah Khan heard the case.

District monitoring officer (DMO) Lower Dir had fined Khan and Umar Rs 50,000 each for visiting the district ahead of second phase of LG polls in KP held in March. Khan was the prime minister and Umar the planning minister at that time.

The ECP code of conduct bars the public office-holders from visiting any area where an election is announced.

