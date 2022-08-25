AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Aug 25, 2022
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:09am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
317,030,287             180,790,029         10,370,993,427        5,908,551,197
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     858,803,351      (1,247,724,964)     (388,921,612)
Local Individuals          9,089,794,710       -8,971,019,999       118,774,710
Local Corporates           5,277,504,194       -5,007,357,292       270,146,902
===============================================================================

