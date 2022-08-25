KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
317,030,287 180,790,029 10,370,993,427 5,908,551,197
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 858,803,351 (1,247,724,964) (388,921,612)
Local Individuals 9,089,794,710 -8,971,019,999 118,774,710
Local Corporates 5,277,504,194 -5,007,357,292 270,146,902
