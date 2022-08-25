Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,337.97
High: 43,685
Low: 43,302.61
Net Change: 28.80
Volume (000): 116,046
Value (000): 6,738,483
Makt Cap (000) 1,705,029,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,712.95
NET CH (-) 15.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,430.29
NET CH (-) 72.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,134.83
NET CH (+) 23.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,081.93
NET CH (+) 71.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,024.82
NET CH (-) 13.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,872.46
NET CH (+) 53.33
------------------------------------
As on: 24-August-2022
====================================
