KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,337.97 High: 43,685 Low: 43,302.61 Net Change: 28.80 Volume (000): 116,046 Value (000): 6,738,483 Makt Cap (000) 1,705,029,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,712.95 NET CH (-) 15.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,430.29 NET CH (-) 72.81 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,134.83 NET CH (+) 23.29 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,081.93 NET CH (+) 71.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,024.82 NET CH (-) 13.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,872.46 NET CH (+) 53.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-August-2022 ====================================

