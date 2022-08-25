AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 24, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:08am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 43,337.97
High:                         43,685
Low:                       43,302.61
Net Change:                    28.80
Volume (000):                116,046
Value (000):               6,738,483
Makt Cap (000)         1,705,029,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,712.95
NET CH                     (-) 15.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,430.29
NET CH                     (-) 72.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,134.83
NET CH                     (+) 23.29
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,081.93
NET CH                     (+) 71.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,024.82
NET CH                     (-) 13.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,872.46
NET CH                     (+) 53.33
------------------------------------
As on:                24-August-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index

