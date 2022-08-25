AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:08am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          255.00    227.00   DKK                 29.50    29.60
SAUDIA RIYAL         59.80     60.40   NOK                 22.82    22.92
UAE DIRHAM           61.20     61.70   SEK                 20.79    20.89
EURO                223.00    225.50   AUD $              154.00   156.00
UK POUND            264.00    267.00   CAD $              173.00   175.00
JAPANI YEN         1.61728   1.63728   INDIAN RUPEE         2.35     2.70
CHF                 230.58    231.58   CHINESE YUAN        33.50    35.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00     2.50
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro US dollar Forex Association of Pakistan Open market rates SAUDIA RIYAL UAE DIRHAM foreign currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

‘Get ready for my call’, Imran tells supporters

Read more stories