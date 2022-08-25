KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 24, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 255.00 227.00 DKK 29.50 29.60
SAUDIA RIYAL 59.80 60.40 NOK 22.82 22.92
UAE DIRHAM 61.20 61.70 SEK 20.79 20.89
EURO 223.00 225.50 AUD $ 154.00 156.00
UK POUND 264.00 267.00 CAD $ 173.00 175.00
JAPANI YEN 1.61728 1.63728 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 230.58 231.58 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
