South African rand slips ahead of local inflation data

South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday ahead of much-awaited monthly local inflation data that could provide clues on the health of the economy.

At 0636 GMT, the rand traded at 17.0500 against the dollar, 0.34% weaker than its previous close. Local investors will be looking at July consumer inflation data that is due at 0800 GMT.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect July year-over-year consumer price inflation to be at 7.7%.

South African rand weakens against strong dollar

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, was up 0.21% to 108.78.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond rose in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.335%.