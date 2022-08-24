AGL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
ANL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
FFL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
MLCF 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
TPL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPLP 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
TRG 98.69 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.41%)
UNITY 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.69%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,358 Increased By 8.3 (0.19%)
BR30 15,872 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 43,359 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,542 Increased By 50.8 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar, stocks down

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:12pm

MOSCOW: The rouble eased on Wednesday but still traded near 60 against the dollar as it retained some support from month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused firms to step up conversion of foreign currency, while stock indexes inched lower.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 60.10 and eased 0.2% to 59.69 to the euro . “The dollar-rouble pair has been in a relatively narrow 57-61 range for almost a month and a half.

The rouble has stopped strengthening and the pair seems to have momentarily reached a supply and demand equilibrium,“ said Mikhail Biryukov, chief analyst at Alfa Capital.

Year-to-date, the rouble has become the world’s best-performing as a result of capital controls that Russia imposed after beginning what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Rouble steadies, Yandex shares outperform

Rouble volatility has subsided after wild swings that saw it hit a record low of 121.53 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange in March and then rally to a seven-year peak of 50.01 in June.

Russia’s economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index shed 0.9% to 1,179.5 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,248.8 points.

The market will pare some of its heavy 2022 losses by the end of the year and the MOEX index will climb to 2,500 points, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

To reach the level, the index needs to break through a technical resistance level of 2,270 points, Sinara Investment Bank said.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar, stocks down

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Read more stories