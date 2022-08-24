AGL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
AVN 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.96%)
MLCF 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
TPL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.05%)
TRG 98.70 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.42%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.88%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,360 Increased By 10.9 (0.25%)
BR30 15,891 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,364 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,542 Increased By 51.4 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Europe markets dip at open

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2022 12:50pm

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets slid in opening deals on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh clues on the US Federal Reserve’s plans to further ramp up interest rates.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.4 percent to 7,458.65 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.2 percent to 13,162.81 points and the Paris CAC 40 also fell 0.2 percent to 6,346.16 compared with Tuesday’s closing level.

European stocks rally for fifth day

Investors are awaiting a key speech this Friday by Fed chief Jerome Powell, as markets speculate that the central bank will continue to tighten monetary policy to counter soaring inflation.

“With investors for the most part sitting on their hands ahead of the imminent Jackson Hole symposium, markets failed to make much progress,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

FTSE 100 Europe’s stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Europe markets dip at open

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Read more stories