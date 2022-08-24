FO condemns remarks made by BJP leader about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

**Pakistan condemned on Wednesday "provocative and sacrilegious" remarks made against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by senior BJP leader Raja Singh. It has asked the Indian government to take immediate and decisive action against BJP members habitually involved in attacking Islam.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that this was the second in the last three months that a senior BJP leader made disrespectful comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"These highly derogatory remarks have gravely hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan and billions of Muslims around the world."

It said the "token and perfunctory disciplinary action" taken by the BJP against the said official is not enough to assuage the pain caused to Muslims around the world and that it is "highly reprehensible" that Singh was released on bail within hours of arrest.

BJP lawmaker arrested for blasphemous comments

The FO said the incident highlights the Indian regime’s "spiteful demeanour towards the Muslims and the worrying trajectory of Islamophobia in India".

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

Referring to an earlier incident, it said extension of full state protection to a former BJP spokesperson despite their highly condemnable remarks against the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is "reflective of the impunity being enjoyed by those attacking Islam in India."

Pakistan has called on the international community to take note of the Islamophobia in India and hold the current BJP government to account.