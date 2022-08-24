AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 85.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.6%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
EPCL 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By 24.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,932 Increased By 38.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 43,511 Increased By 144.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,586 Increased By 95.4 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • Hovers around 218-219 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 11:53am

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar and was hovering around the 218-219 level in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 218.01, a depreciation of Re0.35 or 0.14% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed with a drop of 0.46% to settle at 217.66 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market after a volatile ride that saw it register a gain in the early hours of trading.

“The ongoing political uncertainty is hurting market sentiment, leading to speculative behaviour among participants. Otherwise, there is not a lot of pressure from the import side to drive dollar demand,” Abdullah Umer, an analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder.

The analyst was of the view that rupee depreciation is a temporary phenomenon, as inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Qatar are expected in the coming weeks.

“Depending on the IMF's decision, an inflow of over a billion-dollars could be seen, while $2 billion is expected from Qatar,” he said.

The IMF executive board is scheduled to meet for the combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on August 29.

Meanwhile, Pakistan now also expects to receive $2 billion from Qatar after it was reported that the South Asian nation will get bilateral support to help ease its financing crunch.

“This would improve Pakistan's liquidity position while strengthening the rupee to the 207-210 level,” added Umer.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a near 4% surge the previous day, on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

Moreover, against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar index which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 108.70 on Wednesday, and July’s two-decade high of 109.29 beckons.

This is an intra-day update

SBP Oil dollar index Dollar rate Exchange rate Interbank rate usd rate pkr rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Read more stories