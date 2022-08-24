Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar and was hovering around the 218-219 level in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 218.01, a depreciation of Re0.35 or 0.14% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed with a drop of 0.46% to settle at 217.66 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market after a volatile ride that saw it register a gain in the early hours of trading.

“The ongoing political uncertainty is hurting market sentiment, leading to speculative behaviour among participants. Otherwise, there is not a lot of pressure from the import side to drive dollar demand,” Abdullah Umer, an analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder.

The analyst was of the view that rupee depreciation is a temporary phenomenon, as inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Qatar are expected in the coming weeks.

“Depending on the IMF's decision, an inflow of over a billion-dollars could be seen, while $2 billion is expected from Qatar,” he said.

The IMF executive board is scheduled to meet for the combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on August 29.

Meanwhile, Pakistan now also expects to receive $2 billion from Qatar after it was reported that the South Asian nation will get bilateral support to help ease its financing crunch.

“This would improve Pakistan's liquidity position while strengthening the rupee to the 207-210 level,” added Umer.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a near 4% surge the previous day, on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.

Moreover, against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar index which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 108.70 on Wednesday, and July’s two-decade high of 109.29 beckons.

This is an intra-day update