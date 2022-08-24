AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
AVN 85.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.67%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
EPCL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.54%)
FCCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
MLCF 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.9%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By 24.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,932 Increased By 38.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 43,511 Increased By 144.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,586 Increased By 95.4 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on energy and mining boost

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 11:12am

Australian shares rose on Wednesday after two straight sessions of falls, with energy and mining stocks leading the recovery on firm commodity prices, while concerns over aggressive rate hikes and slowing growth across the globe checked risk appetite.

Market participants are waiting for a US Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Chair Jerome Powell is expected to reinforce a strong commitment to stamp out inflation running at four-decades high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had risen 0.6% to 7,001.7 by 0101 GMT, after shedding 2.2% in the previous two sessions.

Leading the gains, energy stocks rose 2.3% to their highest since June 14 after oil prices jumped nearly 4% overnight on possible OPEC+ output cuts.

Sector majors Santos Ltd and Woodside Energy Group rose 1.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Miners advanced 1.7% to their highest since June 17, with Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals adding between 0.4% and 2.2%.

Gold miners slipped 0.9%, with Newcrest Mining , the country’s largest gold miner, shedding as much as 1.3%.

Among individual stocks, AUB Group gained 2.8% after the insurance firm posted a 14.5% rise in full-year profit.

Financial, healthcare stocks drag Australian shares to near three-week low

Software solutions provider WiseTech Global rose 8.5% after the company raised its dividend and reported a jump in annual profit.

On the other hand, Coles Group tumbled 4.1% after the Melbourne-based retailer flagged higher costs for the 2023 fiscal year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged, with Spark New Zealand up 1.7% after the telecommunications firm increased its dividend outlook for FY23 on robust earnings.

The country’s central bank said it would seek feedback on its policy review for branches of overseas banks operating in the country, which it expects to implement from 2023.

Australian shares US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on energy and mining boost

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Read more stories