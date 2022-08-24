AGL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
ANL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
FFL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
MLCF 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
TPL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPLP 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
TRG 98.69 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.41%)
UNITY 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.69%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,358 Increased By 8.3 (0.19%)
BR30 15,872 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 43,359 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,542 Increased By 50.8 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut fade

Reuters Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 01:36pm

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as the market grappled with supply concerns amid the sanctioning of Russian shipments and the initial shock of comments that major producers would cut output wore off.

Brent crude futures for October settlement were down 6 cents, or 0.06%, to $100.16 a barrel by 0720 GMT, after rising 3.9% on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery were up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $93.83 a barrel, having jumped 3.7% the previous day.

Both contracts soared after the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), flagged the possibility the group would cut supply to balance a market he described as “schizophrenic”, with the paper and physical markets becoming increasingly disconnected.

“While Abdulaziz bin Salman’s comment may have achieved more than putting a floor under crude prices, we expect it to follow the law of diminishing returns, unless it is followed up by more signals or action from OPEC+ to restrain output,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

With OPEC+ already delivering about 2.8 million barrels-per-day less than its monthly target, the maths of cutting production is going to be more complicated than usual, not to mention the politics of it, Hari added.

Potential output cuts from OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, may not be imminent and are likely to coincide with the return of Iran to oil markets should that country clinch a nuclear deal with the West, nine OPEC sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Iran had dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal.

“Tuesday’s rally was overdone as many investors knew it would take several months for Iranian oil to flow into the international market even if an agreement to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal was made, meaning OPEC+ would not trim output so quickly,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“Still, there is not much room for the market’s downside due to robust heating fuel demand for the winter,” he said, citing that the recent rally in the US heating oil market and surging natural gas prices boosted expectations for stronger heating oil demand and tighter crude supply.

Oil pares losses after Saudi oil minister says OPEC+ has options including cuts

US gas prices shot above $10 for the first time in about 14 years due to a surge in prices in Europe, where tight supplies persist.

Underlining tight supply, US crude stockpiles fell by about 5.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug.

19., according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, against analysts’ estimate of a drop by 900,000 barrels in a Reuters poll.

But gasoline inventories rose by about 268,000 barrels, while distillate stocks increased by about 1.1 million barrels.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut fade

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Read more stories