AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
AVN 85.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.67%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
EPCL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.54%)
FCCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
MLCF 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.9%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By 25.9 (0.6%)
BR30 15,950 Increased By 56 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 139.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,585 Increased By 94.2 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens as domestic economic woes, hawkish Fed weigh

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 11:08am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened sharply against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, amid worries about a domestic economic slowdown and further aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Investors are awaiting the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clues about monetary tightening, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to speak on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8388 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix at 6.8523.

Yuan extends loss to 2-year lows amid grim China outlook

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.8430 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8624 at midday, 257 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The yuan is currently hovering around two-year lows against the dollar as Beijing steps up easing measures by cutting policy rates to arrest an economic slowdown.

“USD-CNY has broken above the closely watched 6.80 level. We think this means USD-RMB will trade in a new and higher range of something like 6.75-7.00 for the rest of the year and into the first half of next year,” said HSBC analysts in a note.

China’s economy is struggling to recover as it faces the country’s dynamic zero COVID-19 policy and softening external demand, they wrote.

State media said on Wednesday China’s yuan has no basis for long-term depreciation, as the country’s strong exports should offset a buoyant dollar and hawkish Federal Reserve tightening.

Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank pointed to the COVID resurgence and property sector rout that will likely keep China’s growth momentum under pressure.

“The recent drought in Sichuan province just added concern over the energy supply and disruptions on production,” Cheung said.

The US dollar steadied just below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear from the Fed and pondered whether weak US data may slow the pace of rate hikes.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari was the latest official to reiterate the Fed’s focus on controlling inflation ahead of all else, and said on Tuesday his biggest fear was underestimating the extent of price pressures.

The global dollar index rose to 108.666 from the previous close of 108.624. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.8724 per dollar.

Yuan US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan weakens as domestic economic woes, hawkish Fed weigh

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Read more stories