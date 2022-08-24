AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
AVN 85.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.67%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
EPCL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.54%)
FCCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
MLCF 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.9%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By 25.9 (0.6%)
BR30 15,950 Increased By 56 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 139.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,585 Increased By 94.2 (0.57%)
Tokyo stocks open slightly higher ahead of Jackson Hole

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2022 09:51am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks edged higher Wednesday in cautious trading after modest falls on Wall Street, with all eyes on a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.03 percent, or 9.72 points, at 28,462.47 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.04 percent, or 0.70 points, to 1,972.14.

US equities closed mostly lower as investors waited with bated breath for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s end-of-week speech and any revelations on his interest rate plans.

Powell is due to appear at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole on Friday and expected to say the Fed is not yet ready to end the steep rate hikes needed to quell the surge in inflation, despite some signs of progress.

Meanwhile, the latest US data on new home sales showed a sharp decline in July to their lowest rate since early 2016, as the real estate market continues to feel the impact of higher borrowing costs.

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh inflation fears

“Japanese shares are seen trading in a narrow range after limited declines in the US market,” said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market strategist of Monex.

Some investors may seek bargains, “but such moves will likely be limited ahead of Jackson Hole,” Mizuho Securities added.

The dollar fetched 136.88 yen, against 136.77 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Olympus soared 3.89 percent to 3,124 yen after a report said Bain Capital was the frontrunner to buy its scientific-optics unit for about 400 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

Toyota was up 0.12 percent at 2,110 yen after a report said it had backed down in a fight against California car emission rules.

Its rival Honda was up 0.88 percent at 3,683 yen, and Nissan was up 0.63 percent at 530.6 yen.

Among losers, Sony Group slid 0.39 percent to 11,490 yen, airline ANA Holdings was down 1.04 percent at 2,617.5 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was down 0.68 percent at 45,010 yen.

