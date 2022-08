HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off Wednesday morning with gains, shrugging off pessimism on Wall Street, where indices ended mostly lower due to concerns about rising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent, or 38.99 points, to 19,542.24.

Hong Kong stocks close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent, or 2.94 points, to 3,279.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.52 percent, or 11.48 points, to 2,215.90