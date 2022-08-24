AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 101,750 tonnes of cargo comprising 64,679 tonnes of import cargo and 37,071 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 64,679 comprised of 23,074 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,364 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,908 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 9,550 tonnes of Wheat, 7,783 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,071 tonnes comprised of 27,820 tonnes of containerized cargo, 476 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 8,775 tonnes of Cement.

Nearly, 5247 containers comprising of 1730 containers import and 3508 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 307 of 20’s and 654 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 422 of 20’s and 610 of 40’s loaded containers while 224 of 20’s and 821 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, Ever Ursula, Thorswind and Sunrise have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as, 07 ships, Diva, Hans Schulte, Sea Wolf, Arman 10, OOCL Charleston, Diyala and Hanne Danica sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 cargo namely, DM Emerald, Chemroad Journey, MT Lahore, Ital Usodimare, ESL Zanzbar, PNT Mighty and Aife were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Conti Courage and Silver Joan left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 04 more ships, MilahaRas Laffan, Great Spring, BBG Dream and Lana are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 211,778 tonnes, comprising 166,422 tonnes imports cargo and 45,356 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,531` Containers (863 TEUs Imports and 2,668 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Maersk Columbus, MSC Shaula and Mega carrying, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and LCT on Tuesday, 23rd Aug-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Contempt case: IK summoned by IHC

Violation of Section 144: Another case registered against IK, others

Read more stories