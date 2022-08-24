KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 101,750 tonnes of cargo comprising 64,679 tonnes of import cargo and 37,071 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 64,679 comprised of 23,074 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 17,364 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,908 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 9,550 tonnes of Wheat, 7,783 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,071 tonnes comprised of 27,820 tonnes of containerized cargo, 476 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 8,775 tonnes of Cement.

Nearly, 5247 containers comprising of 1730 containers import and 3508 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 307 of 20’s and 654 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 422 of 20’s and 610 of 40’s loaded containers while 224 of 20’s and 821 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, Ever Ursula, Thorswind and Sunrise have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as, 07 ships, Diva, Hans Schulte, Sea Wolf, Arman 10, OOCL Charleston, Diyala and Hanne Danica sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 cargo namely, DM Emerald, Chemroad Journey, MT Lahore, Ital Usodimare, ESL Zanzbar, PNT Mighty and Aife were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Conti Courage and Silver Joan left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 04 more ships, MilahaRas Laffan, Great Spring, BBG Dream and Lana are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 211,778 tonnes, comprising 166,422 tonnes imports cargo and 45,356 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,531` Containers (863 TEUs Imports and 2,668 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Maersk Columbus, MSC Shaula and Mega carrying, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT and LCT on Tuesday, 23rd Aug-2022.

