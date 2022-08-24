Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 23, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,366.77
High: 43,418.37
Low: 42,826.66
Net Change: 540.11
Volume (000): 138,121
Value (000): 7,394,892
Makt Cap (000) 1,706,479,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,727.97
NET CH (+) 61.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,503.10
NET CH (+) 164.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,111.54
NET CH (+) 44.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,010.57
NET CH (+) 63.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,038.11
NET CH (+) 50.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,819.13
NET CH (+) 70.04
------------------------------------
As on: 23-August-2022
====================================
