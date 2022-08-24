KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 23, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,366.77 High: 43,418.37 Low: 42,826.66 Net Change: 540.11 Volume (000): 138,121 Value (000): 7,394,892 Makt Cap (000) 1,706,479,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,727.97 NET CH (+) 61.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,503.10 NET CH (+) 164.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,111.54 NET CH (+) 44.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,010.57 NET CH (+) 63.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,038.11 NET CH (+) 50.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,819.13 NET CH (+) 70.04 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022