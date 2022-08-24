KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 23, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 221.00 223.00 DKK 29.08 29.18
SAUDIA RIYAL 59.50 60.50 NOK 22.26 22.36
UAE DIRHAM 60.50 61.50 SEK 20.44 20.54
EURO 221.00 224.00 AUD $ 151.00 155.00
UK POUND 263.00 266.00 CAD $ 168.00 173.00
JAPANI YEN 1.59000 1.61000 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.55
CHF 226.80 227.80 CHINESE YUAN 33.00 35.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 2.00
