Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 23, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          221.00    223.00   DKK                 29.08    29.18
SAUDIA RIYAL         59.50     60.50   NOK                 22.26    22.36
UAE DIRHAM           60.50     61.50   SEK                 20.44    20.54
EURO                221.00    224.00   AUD $              151.00   155.00
UK POUND            263.00    266.00   CAD $              168.00   173.00
JAPANI YEN         1.59000   1.61000   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.55
CHF                 226.80    227.80   CHINESE YUAN        33.00    35.50
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     2.00
=========================================================================

